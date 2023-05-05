Rajouri Gunfight: 2 Army Personnel Killed, 4 Others Injured As Trapped Militants Trigger Explosive

SRINAGAR – Two army personnel have been killed and four others injured after a group of militants triggered an explosive during an ongoing encounter in Kesari area of Kandi hamlet in Rajouri district.

“Indian Army columns have been conducting relentless intelligence based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in ambush on an army truck in Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region”, reads a statement.

Detailing out further, the statement reads, “On specific information about presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in Rajauri Sector, a joint operation was launched on 03 May 2023. At about 0730 hours on 05 May 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs.”

“The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers including an officer”, reads the statement.

“Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of encounter. The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.”

“As per initial reports a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in terrorists group”, it reads.

“The operation is in progress”, reads the statement adding further details are being ascertained.

