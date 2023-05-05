LeT Militant Associate Held Along With Arms And Ammunition in Shopian: Police

Srinagar: Police on Friday said that it arrested one militant associate of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit along with arms and ammunition at Tulran Imamsahib in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Official sources said that during naka checking at Tulran Nagissharan area, a joint team of Police and CRPF intercepted one person identified as Mohd Asghar Dar son of Mohd Amin resident of Nagisharan.

From his possession, one pistol, one magazine and 8 rounds were recovered. Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered in the concerned police station.(GNS)

