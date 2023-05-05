Clear weather forecast today, rains till May 8 from tomorrow

Srinagar: Amid forecast for “mainly clear” weather with chances of “brief spell” of rain and thunderstorm in the evening, the night temperatures continued to hover below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

A meteorological department official here said that rain was expected at “many places” from May 6-8. Thereafter from May 9-12, he said, weather was expected to be “mainly dry”.

In fact, he said, the weather was favorable for “spraying and harvesting” and farmers can utilize the same today and May 9-12.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 9.6°C against 10.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.6°C against 2.0°C on previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.0°C against 6.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.2°C against 3.8°C on previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 7.4°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.3°C against 17.6°C on the previous night and it was 5.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 7.7°C (below normal by 2.4°C), Batote 9.7°C (2.8°C below normal), Katra 15.1°C (4.1°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 8.0°C (below normal by 1.2°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 0.2°C and 5.4°C respectively, he added. (GNS)

