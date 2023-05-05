2 people killed, 5 injured in Fire Incident in Hotel in Ramban

Time-Bound Probe Ordered, LG Grieved

Jammu : Two persons were killed and five others were injured in a fire incident in Hotel Maa Shanti at Sanasar, Ramban, officials said on Thursday.

Reports said that the fire erupted in the hotel overnight and before it was brought under control, two people died and five others were injured and shifted to local hospital.

Later three among the injured were referred to GMC Jammu. Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner Ramban has ordered a magisterial inquiry headed by ADC Ramban. This was announced in a tweet by the Deputy Commissioner.

In an order issued later, District Magistrate Ramban ordered Additional District Magistrate (Additional Deputy Commissioner Ramban) will be assisted in inquiry by Tehsildar Batote as well as Assistant Director Fire and Emergency Services Ramban.

“He shall investigate all aspects that lead to the fire incident in the aforesaid hotel and submit his report/ findings along with recommendations by 11.05.2023 positively.”

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the loss of lives in fire accident. He has conveyed his condolences and sympathies to the kin of those who have died in accident and the injured.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to fire incident at a hotel in Sanasar. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor has spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and directed him to render all assistance to the kin of victims.

