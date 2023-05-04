SIA Kashmir produces charge sheet against three accused

Srinagar: SIA Kashmir on Wednesday produced charge sheet against three accused persons for raising and circulating funds to further alleged militants designs in J&K. “During the course of investigation of case FIR No 22/2022 Police Station SIA/CIK Kashmir, Special Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir chapter has been able to trace the foundations and nodes of (militant) folds which have been hatching innovative conspiracies to keep the pot of (militancy) boiling in J&K by way of raising and circulating funds,” police said in a statement.
The investigation team, it said, has been able to touch the nerves of nefarious elements involved in various overt and covert acts of “propaganda and criminal proliferation at the international level to overawe the government machinery and harm the unity, sovereignty, integrity and security of India”.
Among accused, it said, one is Bashir Ahmad Mir alias Moulvi Bashir Irfani of Nathpora Bandipora, at present Alochabagh Srinagar, “a hardcore propagandist and conspirator, General Secretary Hurriyat Conference (G) and chairman‘Shabba-Ul- Muslameen, who has been found receiving and holding proceeds of (militancy) in the shape of hefty amounts of currency which has been recovered from his possession to fuel violence in J&K.”
