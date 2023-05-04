NIA raids at 16 locations in J&K

Srinagar: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Thursday morning carried out raids at several locations across Jammu & Kashmir in connection with an ongoing probe in a terror funding case.

Official sources said that the National Investigating Agency (NIA) accompanied conducted raids at several places across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids are being carried at 11 locations in Baramulla and five in Kishtwar.

The houses of persons affiliated with proscribed Jamaat- e-Islamia and those involved in militancy are being searched, they said.

Meanwhile, raids were going on when this story was filed—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print