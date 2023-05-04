2 pilots among 3 injured as army helicopter crash lands in Kishtwar

Srinagar: Two pilots among three were injured after an Army helicopter crash landed in Marwah area of Kishtwar district on Thursday.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the Northern Command Headquarter said that all three injured have been evacuated to command hospital in Udhampur.

The statement reads that at about 1115 hours today an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir.

“As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing,” reads the statement.

It reads that immediate rescue operations were launched and Army rescue teams reached the site.

“Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.

The statement added a court of inquiry has been ordered and further details are being ascertained

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print