Militancy Case: NIA Raids 12 Different Locations Across JK

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency is presently carrying out raids at different locations across Jammu and Kashmir at 12 locations on Tuesday morning.

A top officer said that the searches are underway in Awantipora, Pulwama, Anantnag and Srinagar in the Valley. while raids are also underway in Jammu and Poonch districts.

The searches are carried against OGWs of different militant outfits in connection with the militancy case, the officer added.

When this report was filed, the searches were underway. It was not immediately revealed whether any arrested has been culminated so far.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print