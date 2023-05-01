Societies infest with communalism cannot grow: Farooq

Calls for protecting secular visage

Jammu: National Conference President & Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday stressed on protecting the secular countenance of the country from the dangers of communalism and hate politics.

He said this while presiding over the 31st Annual Gurmat Samagam near Peer Baba, Banda Rakh, Jammu. Provincial President Jammu Ratan Lal Gupta and senior leader Ajay Sadhotra were also present on the occasion.

He said, “Secularism is one of the philosophical pillars of our party and in contemporary times the idea of secularism is of utmost relevance as new clouds of fears, apprehensions and uncertainties are gathering over the nation’s social horizon. I see no way of achieving anything in J&K without a lasting unity between different sections of our society.”

Appreciating Sevak Paramjit Singh Wazir and the entire Gurmat Samagam organizing body for their efforts towards fostering unity and amity among people, he said, “Communal frenzy has no place in this globalized world. Societies which are infested with communalism cannot grow. People have to keep guard against attempts at inciting passions on religious issues, especially in the run up for elections.”

He further added, “To undo injustices perpetrated on them, the people of J&K have to forge solidarities irrespective of their caste, creed, religion and region, the people of J&K are facing similar issues in the form of unemployment, inflation, and poverty. These formidable challenges require us to work together in the right direction.”

Extolling people of Jammu and Kashmir for their secular legacy and which is being celebrated for its historical and traditional amity, Dr Farooq said, “The need of the hour is to strengthen this heirloom of brotherhood and unity, which we have inherited from our ancestors. Today’s event will go a long way in fostering the bonds of unity. I congratulate the organizers and look forward to more such initiatives that are aimed towards strengthening brotherhood and unity.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print