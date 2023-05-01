MeT Predicts Erratic Weather In J&K Till May 7

Srinagar: Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that the weather is very likely to remain erratic during the first week of May in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said there are less chances of a brief spell of Rain in the evening at some places today and added that a brief spell of rain with thunderstorm may occur at a few places towards late afternoon or evening with 60 percent chances on May 1.

From May 2 to 3 widespread light to moderate rain, thunderstorm with hailstorm and gusty winds are likely at few places while light snow is likely over higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir, the MeT office said.

The MeT office said that as of today, weather is very likely to remain erratic from May 2 to 7 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Currently the weather is mainly clear at most of the places with bright sun appearing in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley. Tourists were seen basking under the sun on the bank of Dal Lake on Boulevard road in Srinagar enjoying the weather.

Srinagar recorded a low of 10.5 °C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Qazigund had a low of 7.8°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.2°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.8°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the picnic spot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.0°C against minus 0.5°C on previous night and it was 3.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara settled at 8.8°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the north Kashmir area, the MeT office said.

