‘Hideout Busted in Khari Ramban, Ammunition Recovered’

Srinagar: Ammunition was recovered after a joint team of security forces busted a militant hideout in Khari tehsil of Ramban district on Monday, official said.

They said that information was received through reliable sources regarding the presence of a cache of ammunition and other incriminating material in the far flung hilly and forested area of tehsil Khari in Ramban.

“Acting swiftly on the input, a search operation was launched by Police and SOG in the forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched during which the joint team busted and recovered ammunition from a hideout”, they said.

The recovered ammunition as per the official include; two rifle grenades, one UBGL thrower, one wireless with antenna without battery, two IED type with wire, one detonator type with wire, seventeen AK47 cartilage, seven 9mm cartilage, one glass bottle having glycerine type liquid, one Khaki jacket and a Black leather shoe.

“A case FIR number 106/2023 under section 4 Explosive Substance act has been registered at P/S Banihal and investigation taken up”, they said. (GNS)

