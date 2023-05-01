Couple injured as car collides with truck in Ganderbal village

Ganderbal: A couple was injured in a road accident in Gund village of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday morning.

An official said that Mushtaq Ahmad Raina and his wife Mymoona Raina were injured after their vehicle collided with truck in Gund village.

He said both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors referred them to the SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment.

The official said driver of the truck has been arrested, while a case has also been registered in this regard—(KNO)

