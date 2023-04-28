MeT Forecasts Improvement From Today Afternoon, Erratic Weather To Continue In J&K Till May 4

Srinagar: Weather department here on Friday forecast “improvement” in weather from afternoon onwards but said that there was more rains in store till May 4 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Improvement in weather is expected from afternoon onwards,” a meteorological department official here siad.

From April 29- May 2nd, he said, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy. “Possibility of intermittent rain/thunderstorm at scattered places is expected towards late afternoon/evening (50% chance).”

From May 3-4, he said, there is possibility of widespread light to moderate rain and thunder expected in J&K. “Some places are likely to receive heavy rains,” he said.

Overall, he said, “weather is very likely to remain erratic till May 4.”

“Farmers are advised to postpone spraying of orchards till May 4,” he added.

in last 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. this morning, Srinagar recorded 18.6mm of rain, Qazigund 6.8mm, Pahalgam 7.7mm, Kupwara 15.3mm, Kokernag 5.0mm, Gulmarg 26.4mm and Banihal 1.1mm.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.5°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.8°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.5°C on previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.7°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 0.5°C on previous night and it was 5.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.6°C against 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.4°C against 19.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 8.3°C (1.4°C below normal), Batote 10.4°C (1.6°C below normal), Katra 16.8°C (2.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 7.8°C (1.1°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.2°C and 4.6°C respectively, the official said. (GNS)

