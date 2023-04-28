JK Hajj Committee Issues Orientation cum Training schedule of pilgrims

Srinagar: Executive Officer, J&K Haj Committee today issued schedule for an Orientation cum Training Programme about Manasik-e-Haj and other logistics for selected pilgrims of J&K which will be conducted in their respective districts at specific venues at 10:00 AM.

According to the schedule, the pilgrims of tehsil Anantnag, Sallar, Kokernag & Larnoo the training will be imparted on April 29, 2023; for tehsil Shangus, Dooru, Qazigund & Shahabad Bala on May 01, 2023 and for tehsil Mattan, Pahalgam, Bijbehara & Srigufwara tehsils on May 02, 2023. The training programme for all these tehsils of Anantnag District will be given at the Govt. Degree College Women Auditorium, Anantnag.

Likewise, all the pilgrims of Bandipora will be imparted training on April 29, 2023 at Peer Masjid, Bandipora.

Similarly, in District Baramulla, the pilgrims of tehsil Baramulla, Uri, Boniyar, Wagoora, Dangiwacha, Rohama & Pattan shall receive training on April 29, 2023 at Masjid-i-Baitul Mukarramah, Baramulla while pilgrims of Sopore, Zanigeer, Dangerpora & Watragam tehsils will receive training May 01, 2023 at Jamia Masjid, Sopore and pilgrims of Khoi, Vagur, Kreeri, Singpora, Tangmarg, Kunzer & Karhama tehsils will get training on May 02, 2023 at Town Hall, Kunzer.

Besides, the date for training cum orientation programme for pilgrims of tehsil Budgam, Khansahib, Narabal, Magam, Khag, Beerwah shall be held on May 01, 2023 at Jamia Masjid Sharief, Ompora while pilgrims of tehsil Chadoora, Kanipora, charari sharief & BK Pora shall be imparted training on May 02, 2023 at Hanfiya Jamiya Masjid, Raheema, Chadoora.

All pilgrims of district Ganderbal shall receive training on May 01, 2023 at Markazia Hanfia Jamia Masjid, Behama , Ganderbal.

The training for pilgrims of tehsil Kulgam, Damhal, Devsar, Pahnoo is scheduled at Jamia Masjid, Kulgam on April 29, 2023 while for pilgrims of tehsil Koyimoh, Frisal & Yaripora on May 01, 2023.

In Kupwara, the training for pilgrims of tehsil Kupwara, Dragmulla, Trahgam, Kralpora, Keran, Machil, Sogam, Lalpora, Tangdar is scheduled on May 02, 2023 at Jamia Masjid, Murshideen Kupwara while for tehsil Handwara, Langate, Kralgund, Qaziabad,Bilgam, Zachaldara, Kalamabad on May 03, 2023 at Jamia Masjid Jadeed, Handwara.

In Pulwama district, the programme for tehsil Rajpora, Litter, Pulwama & Kakapora is fixed on May 03, 2023 at Hazrat Mir Saheb Jamia Masjid Sharief, Washbugh, SBI & Pulwama.

For tehsil Awantipora, Tral, Aripal & Pampore the training to pilgrims will be given on May 04, 2023 at Jamia Masjid Awantipora

All pilgrims of the district Shopian will receive training on May 02, 2023 at Jamia Masjid Sharief, Shopian.

The training cum orientation for pilgrims of district Srinagar from Cover No. series JKF-17-2-0 to JKF-1797-1-0 will be given on May 02, 2023; from Cover No. series JKF-1804-1-0 to JKF-3337-2-0 on May 03, 2023; from Cover No. series JKF-3348-4-0 to JKF-4892-1-0 on May 04, 2023; from Cover No. series JKF-4893-2-0 to JKF-6142-1-0 on May 06, 2023; from Cover No. series JKF-6143-2-0 to JKF-7035-2-0 on 07-05-2023. The traing to pilgrims of Srinagar will be given at Haj House, Bemina, Srinagar.

The schedule for training for all the pilgrims of the district Jammu is April 29, 2023 at Jamia Masjid, Al Hijri & Ustaad Mohalla, Jammu.

Similarly, all pilgrims of the district Reasi will be given training on May 01, 2023 at Conference Hall, D.C Office, Reasi. While all pilgrims of the district Samba will get training on May 02, 2023 at Jamia Masjid, Sarore, Samba.

In Kathua, all pilgrims of the district to receive training on May 03, 2023 at conference Hall of D.C office, Kathua.

All pilgrims of Ramban districts shall get training on May 01, 2023 at Jamia Masjid Qadiem, Ramban and Markazi Jamia Masjid, Banihal.

In Doda training will be given on May 02, 2023 at Astan Masjid Shraief, Doda. In Kishtwar training will be provided on May 03, 2023 at Islamia Faridia Education & Research Institute, Kishwar.

For Udhampur all pilgrims will get training on May 04, 2023 at Eid Gah Adresh Colony. Udhampur. Similarly, pilgrims of Poonch training is scheduled on May 02, 2023 at Multi-purpose Hall, Krishan Chander, Govt. Degree College, Poonch. All pilgrims of the district Rajouri will get training on May 01, 2023 at PWD Dak Banglow.

All the selected pilgrims have been asked to report on their respective venues on scheduled dates at 10:00 AM, so the training programmes will be conducted smoothly.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print