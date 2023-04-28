Foundation Stone Of Kashmir Medical College By Milli Trust Laid

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of Kashmir Medical College & Super-Speciality Hospital being developed by Milli Trust, Delhi, at the Industrial Estate Sempora, Medicity, Srinagar.

Addressing the gathering at the ground breaking ceremony, the Lt Governor said the project is one of the biggest private sector investments in health sector of UT that will improve efficiency and quality of care.

“It is a new era for private investments in J&K UT and testimony to Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s commitment to make J&K UT a leading investment destination for manufacturing and service sector,” said the Lt Governor.

The project worth Rs. 525 Cr will develop Medical College with 150 MBBS seats to fulfill the aspirations of youth and 100 bedded hospital will provide world-class healthcare at affordable rates. The project will provide employment opportunity to 2000 local youth.

We have created an enabling environment for private sector for economic development, employment and income generation. The administration is deeply and sincerely committed to ease of doing business and ease of living, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also shared the details of infrastructure being developed in the UT

The Lt Governor said that Rs 1.25 lakh crores worth road and highway projects are being completed in the Union Territory and we have also created the necessary institutional structures for investment.

The journey from Katra to Delhi will be possible in 6 hours with the completion of new Katra-Delhi expressway while the journey from Kashmir to Delhi will take only 9 hours, he added.

The Lt Governor further said that world highest iconic rail bridge has been completed that will provide connectivity between kashmir to kanyakumari by the end of this year. With regards to Air connectivity, 126 flights shall be operational from May 2, he added.

The Lt Governor said J&K UT is way ahead of national average on several health parameters.

We have two AIIMS, 9 Medical Colleges. J&K also leads in per person spending on healthcare facilities. Every family in the UT is covered under Ayushmaan Sehat. We are making sincere efforts to transform Jammu Kashmir into a prime destination for medical tourism, he added.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for unparalleled growth of J&K UT.

The transformation of J&K UT is a classic example of what good governance with a focus on inclusive development can achieve in a short period of time, he added.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Fayaz Ahmad, Chairman Milli Trust, and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

