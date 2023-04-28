Ex-Army chief Bajwa’s remarks on combat preparedness ‘quoted out of context’: Pak Army

Islamabad:The Pakistan Army on Friday dismissed media reports quoting its former chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa’s statement on military’s combat preparedness and future threats to the country, saying his off the record remarks were “quoted out of context”.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the army’s media wing, issued a statement after senior journalist Hamid Mir revealed recently in a TV show that Bajwa in a meeting with 20-25 journalists in 2021 stated that “the Pakistan Army was not capable of combat”.

Mir revealed in the TV show that Bajwa in the meeting stated that Pakistan was not in a condition to fight a war with India, Geo News reported.

