Expect record break footfall of over 2 crore tourists this year: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the government is expecting a record break tourist footfall of over 2 crore this year.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Sempora, LG Sinha said that last year, a record number of 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K.

“We are breaking our own records as we are expecting a footfall of over 2 crore tourists this year,” he said.

He added that several Bollywood movies were shot in Jammu & Kashmir last year and this year administration will break its record as more movies will be shot.

Earlier, LG Sinha attended foundation stone laying ceremony for medical college and hospital of Milli Trust.

While praising the trust, he said that more that 150 students, who were pursuing their studies outside, can pursue their studies here now.

He added that such projects will help in increasing the investments and employment avenues—(KNO)

