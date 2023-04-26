Quad leaders to meet in Sydney on May 24 for third in-person summit

Washington/Canberra: The third in-person Quad summit will be held in Sydney next month to deepen cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, high-quality infrastructure, global health, climate change and other pressing issues pertaining to the strategic Indo-Pacific region, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia. The May 24 meeting, scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be the first that Australia will be hosting.

The meeting came against the backdrop of growing global concerns over increasing Chinese assertiveness in the strategically-vital region.

