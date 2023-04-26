Amid Forecast For Rains, Night Temp Settles Below Normal In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for generally cloudy weather and rains till April 28, night temperature recorded a drop at most places and settled below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“From April 26-28, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of intermittent light rain with thunder/lightning (light snowfall over higher reaches of Central and North, Northwestern parts of Kashmir) at many places with peak intensity on April 27,” said a meteorological department official here. He said there was also possibility of snow over upper reaches at some places as well as likelihood of moderate intensity rainfall at few places during the time.

Strong gusty wind towards late afternoon/evening with possibility of hailstorm can’t be ruled out during the period, he said.

“From 29-30th April, generally cloudy weather with light rain is expected at a few places for short period,” he said, adding, “there is no forecast of major rain/snowfall till the end of April.”

He also urged farmers to postpone spraying orchards till May 1.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 7.9°C against 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 5.2°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.6°C against 1.6°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.0°C against 6.2°C on the previous night and it was 5.1°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.2°C against 4.6°C on previous night and it was 1.0°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.2°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.5°C against 20.6°C on the previous night. It was 2.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 8.4°C (below normal by 2.5°C), Batote 10.7°C (below normal by 1.3°C), Katra 16.6°C (1.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 8.1°C (0.3°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.2°C and 3.5°C respectively, the officials added. (GNS)

