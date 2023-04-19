2 Persons Dead As Shooting Stone Hits Truck Near Digdole

Srinagar: Two persons from Pulwama district of south Kahsmir died after a shooting stone hit a truck they were travelling in near Digdole along Jammu-Srinagar highway on Wednesday, officials said.

They said that a fairly large-sized stone hit the vehicle bearing registration number JK13D-1730 near, leaving the vehicle trapped along the road.

A rescue operation was launched but unfortunately both occupants of the truck died on the spot.

They have been identified as Maqsood Ahmad (driver) son of Abdul Rehman Lone of Hall Mughalpora and Naveed Ahmad (helper) son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Nikas Pura. (GNS)

