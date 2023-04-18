Youth Grievously Injured After Stabbed During Altercation in Sopore

Srinagar: A youth was grievously injured after stabbed by another youth during an altercation in Sopore area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on intervening Monday and Tuesday night, officials said.

They said that one Umar Rashid Dar son of Abdul Rashid Dar, a resident of Teliyan Arampora in Sopore area was grievously injured in his back after stabbed by another youth identified as Muneeb Bashir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir after an altercation broke between the two over some issue.

Several of the youth present on the scene tried to pacify the boys, but the two youth enraged over some issue continued to engage in a verbal exchange, they said adding soon after the things went out of control and one of the youth stabbed the other at his back leaving him grievously injured.

A police official said that they have taken cognisance into the incident for due investigations. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print