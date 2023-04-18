J&K Reports 76 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 76 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that 43 cases were reported from Jammu division and 33 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 481064. Among the cases, 174676 are from Jammu division and 306388 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said , Jammu reported 30, Udhampur 6, Rajouri 1, Doda 2, Kathua 1, Samba 0, Poonch 1, Ramban 0, Reasi 2, Srinagar 10, Baramulla 3, Budgam 11, Pulwama 1, Kupwara 0, Anantnag 2, Bandipora 3, Ganderbal 0, Kulgam 2, Shopian 1.

There was no death either from Jammu division or Kashmir Valley during the time. So far 4789 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2356 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 91 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—43 from Jammu division and 48 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 723 active cases— 345 in Jammu and 345 in Kashmir. (GNS)

