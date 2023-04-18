Fire Damages 7 Houses, Shopping Complex In Hazratbal

Srinagar: At least seven residential houses including a ‘U-shaped’ shopping complex was damaged in a massive fire incident at Dargah Hazratbal in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district this afternoon, officials said.

They said that a fire erupted inside a shop, situated just opposite to Sir Syed Gate of Kashmir University, this morning. “Soon after, the fire raged and spread to many other shops and residential houses even as fire tenders from several nearby stations were roped in to douse off the flames on time.”

After several hours of hectic efforts, the fire was brought under control, the officials said adding the blaze however caused damage to at least seven residential houses and many shops, including Hattrick and Amigos food outlets, part of a ‘U-shaped’ shopping complex.

The fire, according to the official, mainly caused damage to attic, roofing and ceiling of the structures.

Confirming it, a F&ES Department official told GNS that it took them several hours to contain the fire. The official at the same time rued the uncalled for attitude by the motorists, who according to him, blocked the road despite sirens being made by the fire tenders to pave side for their movement.

“The authorities need on to mull into this and take necessary measures so that no emergency movement of the fire tenders is hampered in any way”, the official said adding “Deputing and escorting the fire tenders with police personnel could be a viable thing in such a situation.”

The official in the meantime said that the cause of fire was not immediately known although the gas cylinder blasts in the food outlets triggered the fire to such an extent.

It has been learnt that several structures damaged in the incident are J&K Waqf Board’s property.

When contacted to ascertain the veracity of these claims, J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr. Darakshan Andrabi told GNS that she is visiting the site to assess the situation. “I am visiting the site in a while to know and assess the things”, she said. (GNS)

