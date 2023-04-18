Cultural security important to keep our identity intact: Rajnath

Somnath: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said “cultural security” is equally important as other aspects of security to maintain the identity of the country.

Addressing the inaugural function of the “Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam” programme organised here in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, Singh took a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, saying the people who are not able to do anything else go out to connect India which is “united and indestructible”.

Singh also asserted that the age of “cultural renaissance is upon us” looking at activities dedicated to our civilization, religion and culture undertaken under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“You all are aware of border security, economic security, social security, and food security. Now new dimensions like space and cyber security have also been added. Yes, there is another dimension of security which is equally important. And that is the dimension of our culture. If I have to give it a name, I will call it cultural security,” Singh said.

He said the way the security of borders and other things is needed to keep the identity of a nation intact, the security of its culture is equally necessary to maintain its identity.

He said India’s cultural tradition is so strong that even the “strongest tempest” cannot shake it.

“But there is a fashion to connect such a united, unbreakable and unique India. Those who are not able to do anything else go out to connect India, but India is saying that ‘I am unbroken, I am not broken,’ but they say, no, I will keep connecting you,” Singh said in an apparent reference to Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Rahul Gandhi from September 2022 to January 2023 which covered more than 3,000 km.

“Not today, they have been doing the work of connecting India for a long time,” he added.

Singh said India is becoming a witness to a huge cultural change and we are lucky to be not just a witness but also a participant in this change.

Referring to the ongoing construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Singh said once it had become difficult for Lord Ram who lives in the hearts of the people of the country, to find a place in Ayodhya.

“Several generations were lost wondering whether the Ram Mandir will be constructed. People made fun of us and asked for the date of its construction. For centuries, devotees thought the dream (of Ram mandir in Ayodhya) would be never realised, but it was under Modi’s leadership that the construction of the grand temple was finally undertaken,” he said.

In a dig, the defence minister said once the construction of the temple is completed, those asking such questions (regarding its date of construction) should be invited to its inauguration.

“It is a matter of pride for India that people from different communities such as Muslims, Jews and Parsis got the opportunity not just to live in the country but become its integral part. India’s cultural tradition with a message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (World is One Family) is the reason behind this integration,” he added.

Referring to Muslim invaders of history, Singh said they put all their might to loot wealth and destroying all that they could not carry with them.

“But there was something that was not possible for them to destroy. Forget destroying, even reaching there was not possible for them. There was something which lived a thousand times more inside the people than what could be seen outside…And this was our Bharat,” he said.

Singh said as India lives inside the hearts of the people, it is very difficult to define India.

“India is not something to be understood with the mind, it is a subject of experience. India can only be understood and experienced by entering the hearts of the people. One can find India in farmers, labourers, in the people who are dedicated to the service of the nation, in 12 jyotirlingas, 52 shakti peethas and char dhams,” the senior BJP leader said.

Singh said whatever the great sants of the country said in different languages and different words carried the basic message of the welfare of all human beings.

“You will see it in the words and deeds of devotees. In fact, this feeling is India. You can take an Indian out of India, but can’t take India out of an Indian. And this fits best for the people of Saurashtra,” he said.

Singh said India is the only country where one can find all 72 sects of Muslims together.

“Even in Muslim countries, all 72 sects are not found together. If there is a country where they are found together, it is India,” he added.

(PTI)

