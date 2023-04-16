Observe CAB Shab-e-Qadr, Eid: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: In order to ensure appropriate and necessary arrangements to facilitate general public to observe forthcoming religious festivals of Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat ul Vida and Eid ul Fitr, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today chaired a meeting of officers to review facilities put in place by District Administrations and line departments.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Commissioner SMC, officers of Waqf Board, FCS&CA, PHE, PDD, R&B, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Health, Traffic Police, Metrology and other line departments.

During the meeting, the Div Com reviewed the availability of essential items, Ration, mutton and poultry in markets for the celebration of festivals.

He was briefed that there is abundance of all the essential items in the market and people would be facilitated through the arrangements of sale points of poultry on all the three occasions.

Div Com directed for the constitution of Joint Enforcement and Market Checking teams to check the quality of food items and illegal profiteering by traders, besides he instructed concerned to inspect the hygiene of workshops of Bakers & Confectioners.

The meeting was briefed about the availability of electricity and drinking water across the Kashmir valley.

With special focus on prime religious places where people throng in large numbers for congregational prayers, Div Com directed concerned officers to ensure availability of power back up, water tankers and sanitation at the Hazratbal Shrine and other mosques and shrines.

He also directed for publication of Traffic routes leading to Hazratbal Shrine and availability of RTC buses for the convenience of devotees.

Additionally, he directed SMC to conduct sanitation drives at Shrines and Mosques besides conducting cleanliness drives of roads to ensure dust free Eid.

The concerned officer of the Health Department was instructed to establish medical camps at Hazratbal Shrine and other places besides educating people regarding Covid Appropriate Behavior.

Bidhuri also appealed to people to adopt Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) during congregation prayers on the auspicious occasions as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of Covid-19.

