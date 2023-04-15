Amid forecast for rain spell, night temp records increase in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for isolated very light rain and thunderstorm in the next 24 hours and fairly widespread precipitation thereafter till April 21, night temperature recorded a rise on Saturday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 9.1°C against 9.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.2°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 4.6°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.6°C against 9.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.5°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.0°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 5.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 6.2°C against 5.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.2°C against 20.3°C on the previous night. It was 2.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 9.3°C (above normal by 1.1°C), Batote 13.2°C (above normal by 2.7°C), Katra 19.4°C (2.9°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 8.9°C (1.9°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 0.2°C and 3.3°C respectively, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, isolated very light rain and thunderstorms were expected in the next 24 hours.

He said from April 16-17, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain, thunderstorm and lightning “with occasional moderate intensity rains for short period” scattered to fairly widespread places of Kashmir and a few places of Jammu division.

From April 18-19, he said, the weather is likely to be generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches)/thunderstorm/lightning at fairly widespread places of Kashmir division and few places of Jammu division.

From April 20-21st, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light rain, thunderstorms and lightning was expected at a few places. “From April 22-26, the weather is likely to be mainly dry weather.” (GNS)

