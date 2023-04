Udhampur (J-K):At least 20 people, including seven children, were injured when a footbridge collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Friday, sources said.

The incident took place at Beni Sangam in the Bain village of Chenani block during Baisakhi celebrations, they said.

Police and relief teams rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, they said.

