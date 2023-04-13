Drone carrying cash, ammunition recovered in Rajouri

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said it recovered a drone carrying with ammunition and cash in Beri Patan area of Rajouri district.

An official said that a suspicious movement of aerial object was picked last night in Beri Patan near the Line of Control after which a massive cordon and search operation was launched.

He said during search of the area a drone carrying 5 AK magazines and some cash was recovered.

The official said extensive search is going on in many villages and some more recoveries are expected—(KNO)

