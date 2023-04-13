4 Shops Gutted in Fire Mishap in Shanoo Handwara

Handwara: At least four shops were gutted in a fire mishap in Shanoo of Handwara area in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday night.

Reports said that a fire broke out in Shanoo Langate on late Wednesday night, razing four shops down to ashes. Among those shops included a bread making shop belonging to one Abdul Rashid, a Kiryana shop belonging to Khazir Mohammad Dar, a saloon belonging to Abdul Rashid Hajam and a CSC belonging to Shams ud Din.

The locals alleged that despite timely intimation to Fire and Emergency Services Department, it took them much time to arrive at the site, while the fire had already caused considerable damage to the four shops.

“Had the F&ES Department reached here on time, the damage to these many shops could have been well averted”, said a local adding “It then were the joint efforts by the men of Police Chowki Langate, Army’s 30 RR alongside F&ES services department and the locals that the fire was brought under control.”

Confirming it, an official said that the F&ES Services Department could not reach the site as there falls a damaged bridge on the way connecting the area with the nearest Fire Service station.

“There was luckily no human injury in the incident”, the official said adding the cause of fire is being ascertained. (GNS)

