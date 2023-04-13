DC Srinagar Reviews Progress On Bridges

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Wednesday undertook a whirlwind tour of different city areas to oversee progress of works being carried out on several major developmental projects including construction of flyovers on NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar highway) at Lasjan, Sanat Nagar, Nowgam and Bemina Junctions.

The DC also took onsite appraisal of ongoing works on construction of Noor Jehan Bridge being constructed over River Jhelum at Qamarwari at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

At Lasjan, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the progress of works on 560-meter span Flyover/Grade Separator being executed by NHAI at an estimated cost of Rs. 70 crore, the DC was informed by Project Manager NHAI that over 80 percent of the work on the project has been completed and work is going on in full swing.

He was also informed that the work on trumpet adjacent to the flyover is also nearing completion as 95 percent work stands completed.

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned executing agency to speed up the work by deploying additional men and machinery to complete the project within the set timeline of May 15, 2023 so that movement of traffic is improved on the corridor of Nation Highway.

While reviewing the ongoing work on flyover at Nowgam crossing, the DC took stock of the work on 0.85 km span flyover being carried out at a cost of Rs 36.90 crore for which completion timeline has already been set to June 2023 as per terms of the contract.

The DC was apprised that over 40 percent of work has been completed including piling work and work of pile cape and pier cap is under progress.

Similarly, the DC also inspected the construction site of Rs 37 crore project of Sanat Nagar Flyover. The DC was informed that the tendering and allotment process has been completed and physical work shall be taken up on the ground in next week.

Later, the DC inspected the pace and progress of ongoing work on construction of flyover at busy junction of Bemina bypass being executed at a cost of Rs 31.49 crore by PWD.

On the occasion, the DC directed the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of work by employing further men and machinery to complete the prestigious project in set timelines.

The DC was apprised that over 45 percent of works on flyover at Bemina junction stands completed so far and by June end the project will be completed in full.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that as soon as these prestigious projects on NH-44 (Jammu-Srinagar highway) are completed it shall improve transport facilities in Srinagar and also will prove helpful to overcome traffic congestion along the highway and on other important road corridors.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also took onsite appraisal of works on Noor Jehan Bridge being constructed by R&B over River Jhelum at Qamarwari at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

At the site, the DC took a round of the bridge on which over 75 percent work has been completed. The DC asked concerned Officers to expedite the works and finish balance works within two months.

The DC said by completion of this project decade old demand will be fulfilled and will also bring considerable change in the movement of traffic flow.

The DC was accompanied by Chief Planning Officer Srinagar, Superintending Engineer R&B, SDM West, Executive Engineers of R&B CD-Ist & PCD-Ist, Project Director, NHAI, Tehsildar Pantha Chowk, Tehsildar Chanpora, Tehsildar Shalteng and other concerned.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print