15 under trials from Burma lodged in central jail, HC judge told

Srinagar: Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority accompanied by Member Secretary, J&K LSA, Joint Registrar (Judicial) Srinagar and Secretary DLSA Srinagar today visited Central Jail Srinagar and Juvenile Observation Home Harwan to have first-hand information about the facilities being provided to inmates of Central Jail Srinagar.

On his arrival, Justice Tashi Rabstan was received Daljit Singh, Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar alongwith Deputy Superintendent and other jail staff including Medical Officer.

The Executive Chairman, J&K LSA enquired about the number of convicts serving their sentences and also the Undertrial Prisoners belonging to UT of J&K as well as other States and foreign nationals upon which the Justice Tashi Rabstan was informed that 15 UTPs of Burma were lodged in the jail.

Thereafter, Justice Tashi Rabstan visited the male as well as female blocks and interacted with the inmates to enquire about the medical and other facilities provided to them. Subsequently, Justice Tashi also visited the V.C facility available in the jail and witnessed the court proceedings that were going on through virtual mode in which the jail inmate was appearing.

Justice Tashi also appreciated the new initiatives introduced like installation of Prison Inmate Calling System for prisoners so that prisoners can contact their family and lawyers at any time. He also inspected the kitchen, vocational centers, barbar shop, wet Canteen run by jail inmates, gymnasium, e-mulakat center and Legal Aid Clinic also manned by a Jail Inmate (PLV).

Justice Tashi appreciated the efforts made by the Govt. in general and Dept. of Prisons in particular for maintaining the standard of living in jail and providing all the basic necessary facilities like hygienic food, medical facilities and skill training etc to the inmates.

Later, Justice Tashi Rabstan visited Juvenile Observation Home Harwan to take stock of the present status of the said Home. Sameena Mir, Superintendent alongwith Home-father, Probation cum Child Welfare Officer and Para Legal Volunteers received Justice Tashi and accompanied him to the rooms of the juvenile staying in the observation home and showed other facilities available there like dispensary, recreation hall, library and the room meant for offering prayers.

Justice Tashi also visited the kitchen where the evening meal was being prepared. Where he was informed that for every inmate of the Observation Home, Rs 100 per day is being provided by the concerned department for food and other basic needs and the said amount has not been revised since 2011.

The Superintendent of the said Home also informed the Executive Chairman that no teacher on regular basis is available for the Observation Home and in this regard a communication has been already sent to the higher authorities.

Justice Tashi directed the Superintendent of the Observation Home to ensure that the Counsellor appointed for the said Home is present on the day when he next visits the said Home.

