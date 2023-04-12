Cycle rally held as part of SVEEP activities in Hajin

Brandipora: As a part of Systematic Voter Education Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, District Administration Bandipora in collaboration with District Election office Bandipora on Wednesday conducted cycle rally at Hajin to raise awareness regarding various voting related activities.

The rally was jointly flagged off by Nodal Officer Coordination Mohd Ashraf Hakak and Chairman MC Hajin Irshad Ahmad.

The event was also attended by Principal Govt Degree College Hajin, Tehsildar Hajin , SHO Hajin, and other concerned besides Youth of the area and general public.

The cycle rally started from the Government Degree college Hajin and concluded at Dak Banglow Sumbal.

The event witnessed overwhelming participation of locals, including youth, as the event was first of its kind in the area to generate awareness among local youth and ensure maximum participation of eligible voters.

Speaking on the occasion, M. A. Hakak said the district administration is conducting such events across the district to ensure registration of all eligible voters during the ongoing special summary revision of photo electoral rolls.

Hakak urged upon all the eligible persons to get enrolled and become part of strengthening democratic values of the nation.

The rally was received by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora/District Election Officer Bandipora Dr. Owais Ahmed in the presence of SSP Bandipora Lakshay Sharma, IPS, SDM Sumbal Amir Choudhary, and other officers at Dak Banglow Sumbal.

Addressing the participants Dr. Owais said that SVEEP is aimed at voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy, and added that such programs will be carried out across the district to generate awareness among masses.

Later, the Deputy Commissioner also distributed participation certificates among the participants.

