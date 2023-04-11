Amid Dry Weather Forecast, Night Temp Increase At Most Places In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, the minimum temperature recorded an increase at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here said that no large change was expected in the weather and it was expected to be mainly dry till April 16. Generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain was likely for three days thereafter, he said.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.1°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.8°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.0°C against 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.7°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.5°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.2°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.4°C against 17.0°C on the previous night. It was 1.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 7.0°C (below normal by 1.2°C), Batote 11.5°C (above normal by 1.0°C), Katra 16.0°C (0.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 7.4°C (0.4°C below normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.0°C and 2.5°C respectively, he added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print