Sibal slams govt over IT Amendment Rules

New Delhi,:Former IT minister Kapil Sibal on Saturday attacked the Centre over the fact-check provisions of the IT Amendment Rules, saying now the government will decide what is fake and Union Home Minister Amit Shah says democracy is not in danger.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday said internet firms like Google, Facebook and Twitter may lose protection under safe harbour if they fail to remove content identified by the government-notified fact-checker as false or misleading information.

Reacting to the development, Sibal said, “Now PIB will decide what is fake and what is not and notify it. If online platforms choose to ignore, they will lose their immunity from prosecution.” “Now Government to decide what is fake and what is not! And Amit Shah ji says democracy is not in danger,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

