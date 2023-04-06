More rains lash J&K, mercury stays below normal at most places

Srinagar: More rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir since overnight while night temperature stayed below normal at all places except Pahalgam and Bhaderwah on Thursday, officials said.

A meteorological department official here said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 3.4mm, Qazigund 9.9mm, Pahalgam 4.4mm, Kupwara 9.1mm, Kokernag 9.8mm, Gulmarg 10.8mm, Jammu 0.2mm, Baniha 5.4mm, Batote 2.0mm, Katra 4.0mm and Bhaderwah 1.1mm.

He said light rain with thunder at few places, mainly towards late afternoon/evening was expected during the next 24 hours.

From April 7-10, he said, mainly dry weather was expected and generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated places towards late afternoon/evening has been forecast for April 11. Generally cloudy weather was expected from April 12-15, he said.

Regarding the temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.3°C against 2.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.0°C against 3.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against 1.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.1°C against 2.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.6°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.6°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C below normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.7°C against 13.1°C on the previous night. It was 3.1°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.4°C (below normal by 2.0°C), Batote 6.5°C (below normal by 3.6°C), Katra 11.2°C (3.9°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 6.7°C (0.7°C above normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.0°C and 4.0°C respectively, he added. (GNS)

