New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India shares Japan’s vision for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific and stressed that both the countries must continue to expand the scope of their bilateral cooperation.

Singh conveyed this to Japan’s Vice Minister of Defence for International Affairs Oka Masami during a meeting.

Oka is currently on a visit to India primarily to attend the seventh Defence Policy Dialogue

