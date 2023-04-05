India moving towards Ram Rajya: Rajnath

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India was moving in the direction of Ram Rajya’ with the government making every effort to work for the welfare of farmers, labourers, women and the youth.

Addressing a book release function here, he said the government was walking on the path of the ideals set out by Lord Ram.

“I am happy to state that we have been able to walk the path of the ideals set out by Lord Ram. We are making every effort to work for the welfare of farmers, labourers, traders, students, youth and women,” he said.

Singh was speaking at the function to release the Hindi poetic translation of ‘Ramcharitmanas’ by former bureaucrat Dhiraj Bhatnagar.

“I do not wish to mislead you. I will not say that we have ushered in Ram Rajya in the country. But, we have definitely moved in that direction,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said India’s stature has risen in the comity of nations under the Narendra Modi-led central government.

“Earlier, whenever India spoke at the international fora, it was not taken seriously. But today, India’s stature has risen, the respect for India has risen. Today, whenever India says anything at the international platforms, the world listens in rapt attention,” he said.

The minister added that Lord Ram’s life story served as a guiding light for the government.

Speaking at the function, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur noted that the grand temple of Lord Ram will be opened in Ayodhya this year.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and the temple will be opened for devotees this year,” he said.

