Kulgam man dies after his vehicle rolls down into gorge in Ramban

Ramban: A man from South Kashmir Kulgam district, who was working with Ministry of Defense, died after his vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge in Maroog area of Ramban on Tuesday morning, officials said.

An official said that the man identified as Sarfraaz Ahmed Bhat of Kulgam district was travelling in his car when it rolled down into the deep gorge at Maroog.

He said soon after the accident, Police and QRT Ramban volunteers launched a rescue operation and recovered his body.

“He was working with Ministry of Defense wing as shown in an identity card recovered at the accident site”, official said—(KNO)

