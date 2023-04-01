Rains Forecast In J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for widespread light to moderate rain and thunders in plains and light snowfall over upper reaches during the next 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded an increase in Kashmir Valley and a drop at most places in Jammu division on Friday.

A meteorological department official said that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunders were expected during the subsequent two days.

In the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, he said, Srinagar, Qazigund, Pahalgam received traces of rain while Kupwara had 0.2mm, Gulmarg 0.8mm, Jammu 16.4mm, Banihal 2.4mm, Batote 2.8mm, Katra 21.8mm, Bhaderwah 1.1mm and Kathua 5.8mm.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded an increase at most places and settled above normal in J&K.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.9°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 6.8°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 0.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.3°C against 4.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.4°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 5.7°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.1°C against 18.5°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 7.8°C (above normal by 1.3°C), Batote 8.6°C (above normal by 0.1°C), Katra 12.6°C (1.2°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 7.0°C (1.6°C above normal). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 1.0°C and 2.5°C respectively.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print