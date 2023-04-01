J&K’s GSDP Likely To Double In Next Five Years: Economic Survey

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today released the Economic Survey 2022-23 of the UT, a document presenting the elaborate picture of the economy of J&K for the closing financial year prepared by Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Planning Development & Monitoring Department.

On the occasion the Chief Secretary observed that the document is vital in gauging the progress made by the J&K. He also called the document a true account of what we have achieved during the financial year.

He complimented the Department for coming up with this Survey at an opportune time. He said that the survey presents a fine picture of our economic trajectory which is encouraging for all of us. He remarked that the yearly economic growth of the UT is a notch higher than National average which shows that approach we have adopted during last few years is working well for the economy.

The Survey reports that J&K is expected to grow at 8 per cent as against 7 per cent at National level during 2022-23 at Constant Prices. At Current Prices, GSDP of J&K is expected to record a growth of 15% which is at par with National level. Economy of J&K grew faster than the national average in recent years.

It further stated the GSDP is likely to be doubled in the next five years with emphasis on service sector, industries, agriculture, horticulture and tourism. UT Revenue Performance (Tax plus Non-Tax) is expected to double during current year.

The Survey has also applauded the time bound policies, action plans and development strategies being implemented to carry forward and sustain the positive environment and momentum of economic development. It also talks about various reforms initiated for good governance and transparency which includes, IT enabled innovations in administration like Janbhagidari, E-stamping, PaySys, BEAMS, eHRMS, e-GRAS, e-office, GST which are more secure, cheaper, efficient, time saving and reliable compared to the previous systems.

Besides the document brings forth the unique reformative initiatives like District Good Governance Index, Aspirational Blocks Development Programme, Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme, and Aspirational Towns Programme rolled out first time in the country.

It also discusses the prime ranking of J&K it got in different parameters of registering growth and development. Be it the Ist rank among the UTs in its e-office uptake in almost 400 offices with disposal rate of 97 %, first rank among UT’s in Renewable Energy Development, Ist rank among the UTs in registration coverage under e-SHRAM, Ist rank among the UTs in issuance of SWAMITVA Cards, 2nd rank in Nasha Mukt Abhaan, 2nd rank in performance under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, 3rd rank at all India level in terms of total road length constructed under PMGSY, 4th rank in incremental progress of SDG, or 5th rank in reducing regulatory compliances burden under ease of doing business at All India Level.

In terms of achievements it makes out that the road network is extended to all the habitations with population over 250 persons as per 2001 census, facilitating growth and development across the UT. World class National highways, expressways, tunnels, bridges, flyovers, ring roads are coming up. J&K’s Rail link is expected to be connected to All India during 2023. Airports are also being upgraded. The Urban development is also high on agenda, smart city projects are being implemented in the capital cities of the UT, the Survey presents.

Regarding power generation capacity it says the same is likely to be doubled in 4 years and tripled in next 8 years. The response of people to the outreach programmes like My Town My Pride (MTMP) and Back to Village Four (B2V4) was also highlighted in this report.

In education sector the indicators have shown notable improvement as per the survey. Adoption of National Education Policy 2020 and the J&K Education Investment Policy 2020 has set in new challenging targets for J&K. Quality education with provision of skill and research has been introduced at higher education level. The youth of J&K are being motivated to attain higher levels of expertise in productive skills and sports sectors, as per the report.

As far as the Tourism sector is concerned, it says that J&K is developing 75 new tourist destinations, 75 heritage/cultural sites, 75 sufism/religious sites & 75 adventure treks/sites attracting potential for all the four seasons in the areas of nature, adventure, pilgrimage, heritage, sports etc. More areas of tourism like amusement, water parks, adventure (water sports, Rafting, Rock climbing, Snow parks) etc and entertainment are being explored to attract more tourists.

Empowerment of Panchayati Raj institutions is proving game changer as per this Survey. The centrally sponsored flagship schemes like MGNREGA, PMAY, SBM(G) being implemented are rejuvenating the rural landscape of J&K. It further goes on to say that SBM(G) has brought J&K an open defecation free status by providing IHHLs to 1952 villages. Under PMAY(G) 30381 families (1.14 Lakhs cumulative) were provided financial assistance for construction of Pucca houses besides numerous water bodies were rejuvenated under AmritSarovars scheme.

With respect to empowerment of women, the beneficiary oriented schemes are helping women in realising better lives for them and their families. UT envisions achieving Sustainable Integrated Development focusing on Connectivity, Eco-friendly Modern Infrastructure to meet people’s expectations with Transparent Governance over next 25 years. Tourism, Agriculture, Horticulture and Power clubbed with Improved Infrastructure, Connectivity, Logistics, better Health and Education facilities, Digital Governance and effective Grievance Redressal Mechanisms shall be the core areas for realizing Vision 2047, suggests the Economic Survey 2022-23.

Those who were present on the occasion includes Secretary, PD&MD; DG, Planning; Directors of Planning of different Departments besides other officers of the department.

