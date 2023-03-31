NIA charge-sheets 2 LeT operatives

Srinagar: National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed chargehseet against two members of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit in connection with the Udhampur blast case.

In a handout, the NIA said that Aslam Sheikh alias Adil and Mohammad Amin Bhat alias Abu Khubaib alias Pinna have been charged for their efforts towards revival of militant activities in Jammu by carrying out recruitments from the pool of OGWs and surrendered militants and activating and motivating them to carry out militant acts.

NIA had taken over investigations into the case on 15th of November 2022 from Jammu & Kashmir Police, it said.

“NIA Investigations revealed that Adil was in touch with Pinna, an ‘individual (militant)’ of the LeT listed by Government of India, who was now operating from Pakistan. Pinna recruited Adil to carry out the two IED blasts on buses parked in the public areas of Udhampur which had inflicted injuries to two persons,” it said.

Pinna, NIA said, was initially a resident of Doda district in J&K. In 1997, he joined the militant ranks of Hizb ul Mujahideen and was involved in the execution of various militant acts in J&K.

“He escaped to Pakistan in 2009 and is presently an active LeT handler who is playing a vital role to revive and accelerate (militant) activities in the Jammu region of J&K,” it said.

Adil collected the explosives consignment delivered by Pinna’s associates from across the border in Kathua sector. “Pinna used drones and dead drop method for this delivery. Pinna trained Adil in cyberspace on how to prime the IEDs,” it said, adding, “On 28th September, Adil planted 2 IEDs in two different buses, which were plying between Basnatgarh and Udhampur. One blast took place around midnight on 28th and the other in the early hours of 29th September.”

After his arrest, NIA said, Adil made disclosures about hoarding of explosives for future attacks. “Two more IEDs, three sticky bombs, three detonators and two PTD timers were recovered from Adil’s residence,” it said, adding, “These were part of the consignment that was delivered from Pakistan.”

NIA has filed chargesheet against the duo under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 307 and 407 of IPC, sections 3 &4 of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908 and sections 16, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38 & 39 of the UA (P) Act, 1967.

