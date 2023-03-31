Germany ‘takes note’ of Rahul’s disqualification from LS; BJP, Cong trade barbs

New Delhi: Amid an ongoing face-off between the Congress and the BJP over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha, Germany has ‘taken note’ of the issue, triggering a fresh political slugfest here on Thursday with the ruling party accusing the opposition party of “inviting foreign powers” to interfere in internal matters.

The BJP attack came after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked the German foreign ministry and Richard Walker, Chief International Editor of Deutsche Welle, for “taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi”.

Singh also tagged a tweet by Walker in which the senior journalist had posted a video of a German foreign ministry spokesperson reacting to Gandhi’s disqualification.

