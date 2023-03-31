Admin to appoint 10K educated youths as lambardars, chowkidars

Jammu: The administration in Jammu and Kashmir has nearly completed the process of appointing around 10,000 young and educated people from different villages to grassroots-level posts of lambardars and chowkidars, officials said Thursday.

The information was revealed in a meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, who noted that these appointees would also act as a link between people and the administration to raise their genuine grievances before the authorities for the timely redressal of such grievances.

There are a total of 7,056 sanctioned posts of lambardars (village heads) and 2,718 posts of chowkidars in the Union Territory, the officials said.

Out of these, 2,220 previously appointed lambardars and 1,165 chowkidars were found eligible to continue doing their work after verification of their character and antecedents, they said.

It was further revealed that 4,832 lambardars and 1,553 chowkidars were found worth replaceable and process was initiated to do so in accordance with the rules in vogue, they said.

The officials said the role and responsibilities of these workers are going to be revamped in line with the requirement of modern times.

This is going to ensure bringing a change in the administration transforming it towards more responsive, responsible, transparent and accountable in disbursing its day-to-day affairs, they said

Mehta applauded both the divisional and district administration for “achieving this feat in a record time”.

He impressed upon the authorities to ensure that a training schedule is framed for these youngsters in order to sensitize them about their vital role as the grassroots level, frontline workers who have to work for the welfare and well-being of their villages.

He enjoined upon them that all these youngsters deserve to be given due respect and recognition as they would act as a bridge between the common masses and higher authorities.

The chief secretary advised them to create a WhatsApp group of these basic workers so that there is continuous communication between them and the district and divisional administration.

The top official maintained that since all of these people are educated and young with very good reputation in their villages, their services with respect to ground-level verification about implementation of different welfare programmes in the villages would be authentic, genuine and seamless.

He exhorted them that their role in reporting of malpractices like encroachment of state land by people and other incidents of laxity or unprofessional conduct on any part of government official in their respective villages would be vital in taking action against the delinquents.

Mehta also highlighted that the role of these basic workers in times of accidents and disasters in their areas would give the administration an instant information about the same for their early intervention and start of rescue operations.

