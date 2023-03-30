Will soon arrest killer of 7-year-old Lolab girl: SSP Kupwara

Kupwarar: Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara, Yougal Manhas on Thursday said that police will soon crack the murder case of a 7-year-old girl and that the killer will also be behind the bars soon.

Talking to reporters here, SSP Kupwara, said that throat slit body of the girl was found near her residence in Khurhama Zab area of Lolab and police have taken cognisance of the matter.

He said police were investigating the matter and the killer will be arrested soon.

He also urged the locals to cooperate with them in the investigation and share input, if any, with the police.

Throat slit body of a 7-year-old girl was found outside her residence late Wednesday in Khurhama Zab area of Lolab, triggering panic in the area—(KNO)

