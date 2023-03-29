‘Shab-e-Qadar on April 17’

Srinagar: Scholars of different schools of thought reached a consensus over several issues including that of Shab-e-Qadar and unequivocally decided to observe the night on April 17, 2023.

Talking to media persons, after due consultation and deliberation on the issues impending for the last several days, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that they have reached a consensus to observe the Shab-e-Qadr on April 17. “Efforts for moon sighting will also be made on April 20 and if at all the moon is sighted, people starting their first fast from Friday (March 24, 2023) will have to make the omitted fasting after Eid”, Islam said.

“Any decision regarding Eid will be made after thorough consultation with all scholars from different schools of thought”, he said adding, “MeT department will also be consulted before any such announcement.”

Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam thanked Chief Rector Dar-ul-Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora for supervising the meeting.

Islam also said that a joint resolution was passed to seek release of Mirwaiz Kashmir Moulvi Umer Farooq, Maulana Abdur Rashid Dawoodi and other scholars currently under detention.

Many speakers before the final announcement by Islam, suggested framing a Ruet exclusive to Jammu and Kashmir – a suggestion welcomed by many attendants to the meeting.

The hours-long consultation was attended by Moulana Rahmatullah Qasmi, Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, Ghulam Rasool Hami and Prof Muhammad Tayib Kamili, Moulana Aga Syed Al Hassan Mousivi, Ghulam Muhammad Bhat, Moulana Fayaz Ahmed Rizivi, Masroor Abbas Ansari and other prominent scholars.

Notably, there was a widespread confusion among the people over the sighting of moon in Jammu and Kashmir even as Grand Mufti, J&K, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, entrusted with the mandate announced that there was no ‘credible witness’ available with his office regarding sighting of moon from anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir albeit having earlier in the evening on March 23, 2023 received a ‘uncredible testimony from Poonch which after scrutiny turned too feeble to indicate start of fast on Thursday.’ (GNS)

