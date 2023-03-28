Small arms factories witnessed either no demand or very less demand from armed forces during 2015-16 to 2019-20: CAG

New Delhi: Small arms factories witnessed “either no demand or very less demand” from the armed forces during the 2015-16 to 2019-20 period, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has observed.

Performance Audit Report No. 5 of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on “Production of Small Arms in Ordnance Factories” was presented in Parliament on Monday.

Eight weapon manufacturing factories, which were under the Weapon, Vehicles and Equipment (WV&E) group of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), have been grouped, post corporatisation of OFB, under one DPSU – M/s Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (M/s AWEIL), headquartered at Kanpur, it said in a statement.

