Rajnath to attend India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Pune on Mar 28

New Delhi:Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said he will attend the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Pune on Tuesday.

The inaugural edition of the conclave, on the sidelines of ‘AFINDEX 23’, is being organised in Pune from March 28-29, the Army said.

“Tomorrow, 28th March, I shall be in Pune, Maharashtra. Shall address the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Pune. Also, looking forward to interact with the students of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, during the Pune visit,” Singh tweeted.

