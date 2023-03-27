Farmers cultivating Nadru in Dal Lake have formed FPO: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, talked about lotus, flowers and fragrance of Kashmir.

“When it comes to Kashmir or Srinagar, the first picture that comes to our mind is of her valleys and Dal Lake. All of us would like to enjoy the views of Dal Lake,” he said, adding, “However, there is one more thing special about Dal Lake. Dal Lake is also known for its delicious Lotus Stems, also known as ‘Kamal Kakdi’. Lotus stems are known by different names in different places across the country.”

In Kashmir, he said, they are called Nadru. “The demand for Nadru of Kashmir is continuously increasing. In light of this demand, farmers cultivating Nadru in Dal Lake have formed an FPO. About 250 farmers have joined this FPO. Today these farmers have started exporting their Nadru to foreign countries. Just some time back, these farmers sent two consignments to UAE,” he said, adding, “This success is not only bringing a name to Kashmir but also it has increased the income of hundreds of farmers.”

Another such effort of the people of Kashmir related to agriculture is diffusing the fragrance of its success these days, he said. “You must be wondering why I am talking about the fragrance of success – Well…it is a matter of fragrance and it is a matter of aroma! There is a town ‘Bhadarwah’ in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, adding, “Here, the farmers had been engaged in traditional maize cultivation for decades, but some farmers thought of doing something different. They turned to floriculture, that is, the cultivation of flowers. Today, around two and a half thousand farmers are cultivating lavender here.” They have also been handheld through the Aroma Mission of the Central Government,” he said. This new cultivation has greatly increased the income of the farmers, and today, along with the lavender, the fragrance of their success is spreading far and wide, he said

“When there is talk of Kashmir, talk of lotus, talk of flowers, talk of fragrance, then it is very natural to remember Maa Sharda who is seated on the lotus flower. A few days ago, the Grand Temple of Maa Sharda was inaugurated in Kupwara,” he said, adding, “This temple is built on the same route one would use to go to visit Sharda Peeth. The local people have helped a lot in the construction of this Temple. I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir for this auspicious work.”

