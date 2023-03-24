All govt policies, schemes are people-centric: LG

Gwalior: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha delivered the keynote address for Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Memorial Lecture at ITM, Gwalior today.

Remembering Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, the Lt Governor said, as a freedom fighter, statesman and philosopher, Dr Lohia tirelessly worked for the equality, human dignity and social justice and gave new hope and aspirations to common man.

“As a leader of masses and untiring champion of social equality, Dr. Lohia’s seven revolutions gave a new shape to social, economic and political ideas and strongly advocated equality between men and women”, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor threw light on the life and campaigns of Dr Lohia for establishing just & equitable society, and improving the living standards of the deprived sections.

Dr. Lohia emphasized on new social structure to remove economic disparity and social injustice. He would have been proud of the progress made under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji in achieving economic equality, social equality and women empowerment, the Lt Governor observed.

Today, all the policies and schemes of the government are people-centric, which have taken the form of mass movement. What seems to be unthinkable a decade ago has now become possible, the Lt Governor said.

In this Amrit Kaal, India has emerged as the fifth largest economic power of the world and we are moving forward with the goal to become part of world’s top 3 largest economies, added the Lt Governor.

“Change in each and every individual is necessary for the complete transformation of society. We must rededicate ourselves towards establishing an egalitarian and inclusive society as a befitting tribute to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji”, said the Lt Governor.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also conveyed his best wishes on the release of the second volume of the book titled “Dr Ram Manohar Lohia- Rachnakaron ki Nazar Mein”.

He said the young generation must be told about the significant contribution of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji to India’s freedom struggle and upliftment of downtrodden.

The Lt Governor invited the students to visit Jammu Kashmir and experience the new and transformed J&K UT.

The Lt Governor also paid tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighters & great sons of Maa Bharti- Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Rama Shankar Singh, Chancellor ITM; Prof Rajkumar Jain; Sh Kumar Prashant, President of Gandhi Peace Foundation; Sh KC Tyagi, Former MP; Sh Prayag Shukla and large number of students and faculty of ITM, Gwalior were present.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print