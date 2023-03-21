Night Temp Drops In J&K, Below Sub-Zero In Pahalgam, Gulmarg

Srinagar: Amid forecast for isolated light rain and thunderstorm in the next 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded a drop at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official here said that isolated to scattered light rain and thunderstorm was expected during the subsequent two days.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.6°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 5.4°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.1°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.8°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.0°C against minus 0.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.6°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.1°C against 14.7°C on the previous night. It was 1.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.8°C (below normal by 0.1°C), Batote 6.5°C (below normal by 0.2°C), Katra 11.6°C (1.0°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 7.0°C (3.1°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C and minus 2.4°C respectively. (GNS)

